Announcements – November 13, 2020

DEATHS

BEATON – Peacefully at home on November 9, 2020, Robert Beaton, aged 78 years, of 16 Queen Elizabeth Cottages, Furnace. Beloved husband of Frances Munro, much loved Dad of Catherine, David and Margaret and loving Grandpa to Andrew, Emma, William, Katie, Eilidh and Cara and Great Grandpa to Isabella, Leon and Mitchell. Sadly missed by us all. Funeral service will be held at Kilevin Cemetery, Crarae, on Friday, November 13, 2020. For those wishing to pay their respects, the funeral cortege will leave from Robert’s home at 12.15pm travelling on to Kilevin Cemetery. Donations can be made in memory of Robert to Macmillan nurses and Marie Curie nurses Mid Argyll directly, or via Donald MacDonald Funeral Directors.

BEVAN – Suddenly at his home, Brackenburn, Eredine, on November 4, 2020, Nicholas (Nick) Bevan, aged 60 years. (Zoologist and Environmental Scientist). Loving and adored partner of Sandie Roddie. A dear brother, brother-in-law, and uncle to all the family. In line with current guidelines, a private funeral service will be held at Cardross Crematorium. Donations, if desired, can be made in memory of Nick directly to the British Heart Foundation and Amnesty International.

MACLEAN – Suddenly, but peacefully, on November 6, 2020, with his family by his side, Neil John MacLean on his 65th birthday, of 14 Brae Road, Ardrishaig. Beloved husband of Caroline Martin, dearly loved Dad of Michelle, Catrina and Elizabeth. Adored and proud papa of Thianna, Malcolm, Dylan, Zach, Jodie and Hailey. Dear brother of George, Cameron, Jamie and the late Donnie. A dear brother-in-law, uncle and cousin to all the extended family. Past Master of Lodge Lochfyne 754, who was well respected amongst his fellow brethren. A private funeral service was held at Achnabreac Cemetery, on Thursday, November 12, 2020. Donations can be made to Cancer Research in memory of Neil John, or via Donald MacDonald Funeral Directors.

MACLELLAN – Peacefully at the Campbeltown Hospital, on November 3, 2020, Mary MacLellan in her 95th year, 6 Mill Road, Campbeltown, dearly beloved daughter of the late Eddie and Marion MacLellan and a much loved sister and aunt.

MACLENNAN – Peacefully at Ardenhein Care Home, Dunoon, on Saturday, November 7, 2020, Margaret MacRae MacLennan, née MacDonald, aged 78 years, of 12 Glenfyne Crescent, Ardrishaig. Beloved wife of Alistair MacLennan, dearly loved mother of Murdo, and much respected mother-in-law of Marian. Loving sister of Helen and the late Anne and John. A dear sister-in-law, aunt and cousin to all the family. A private family funeral service will be held at Cardross Crematorium, today, November 13, 2020. Forever in our thoughts.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

MARTIN – Leslie, Gail and Thomas would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kind expressions of sympathy including cards, letters and flowers following the passing of Tony. To all the neighbours for the amazing turnout to pay their respects. Thanks to Rev W Crossan for a comforting service. We would also like to thank Kenneth Blair and his staff for their professionalism and kindness shown to us and for undertaking all the business matters. Also thanking Jennifer and the Argyll Staff for excellent service, beautiful lunch. Fresh Connection for the beautiful flower arrangements.

ROBERTSON – Jan and family would like to thank everyone for the lovely flowers, cards and phone calls following the sad loss of Stuart. Thanks also to Rev William Crossan for a comforting and uplifting service. Also to all family and everyone that lined the route to the cemetery. Many thanks to Kenneth and Rhys Blair for professional caring services.

TURNBULL – The family of the late Eilidh Turnbull would like to thank all relatives, friends, neighbours and work colleagues for the many kind expressions of sympathy received following their recent sad loss. Our thanks to the nursing staff at Ninewells Hospital, Dundee for their care and attention given to Eilidh during her illness, which she fought with serenity, optimism and courage. Special thanks to Belinda Braithwaite, Humanist, for a fitting service and tribute; to Donald MacDonald Funeral Directors for their guidance and caring arrangements; to the Cairnbaan Hotel for purvey. Finally our thanks to family and friends who travelled to pay their respects at Achnabreac Cemetery. Eilidh will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

IN MEMORIAMS

COFFIELD – M, November 12, 2016.

Missed every day.

– Martin and family.

KENNEDY – In loving memory of my dear niece Isobel, who died November 11, 2019. And while she lies in peaceful sleep, her memory I shall always keep.

KENNEDY – Precious memories of my dear sister Isobel who passed away November 11, 2019.

Always so good, unselfish and kind

Few on this earth her equal we find.

Honourable and upright in all her ways,

Loyal and true to the end of her days.