A practical solution for the Rest problem?

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

A chartered engineer with local knowledge and decades of business experience has come up with what he considers a practical solution to the Rest and be Thankful problem.

It wouldn’t cost the earth, nor did it appear as one of Transport Scotland’s 11 alternative routes in the recent consultation.

The engineer also happens to be one of the biggest landowners in Argyll, Sir William Lithgow of Ormsary, someone well versed in finding solutions to engineering challenges.

And he has the support of many prominent business figures across the region for his approach to the Rest.

Sir William said: ‘As a chartered engineer, I felt I could do more than wring my hands at the blight induced over the area’s economy and wellbeing by the chronic failure of our lifeline A83 route at the Rest.

‘Mid Argyll, Kintyre, Cowal, Islay and Jura have many important economic players headquartered locally. The islanders have the additional misfortune of ferry capacity being dislocated for their extension of this lifeline route.

Sir William commissioned engineering firm Campbell of Doune Ltd to conduct a feasiblity study into the A83 at the Rest.

Following field visits last month, the study concluded a realignment of the A83 at the Rest and be Thankful, incorporating a 900 metre hard rock tunnel – from close to Loch Restil coming out below the current car park viewpoint – constructed using Norwegian tunnelling methods, is feasible and worthy of further investigation.

The realigned road to the south of the tunnel within Glen Croe would be designed with engineered attenuation to intercept landslides before they reach the line of the road. The residues of any landslides which reach the road would pass below elevated sections of carriageway.

A viaduct of around 70 metres would be required about 160m south of the south tunnel portal, approximately 58m below the level of the Rest and Be Thankful car park and viewpoint.

The proposed A83 realignment would come at a projected capital construction cost of £54.6m.

The proposal has been put directly to First Minister Nicola Sturgeon by Sir William. In a letter to Ms Sturgeon, he wrote: ‘Having formerly been involved in oversight of Norwegian technological services, I have been able to bring alongside the world’s best expertise in tunnel geology, engineering methods and cost control.

There will be refinement to be done and high tech surveying would reveal the anatomy of the terrain and nail down estimated costs and risk more accurately.

‘I am confident, however, that the capital cost will be recovered both in savings in the considerable ongoing taxpayer expenditure and in the costs to the area of the ongoing disruption and blight.

Where there is a will there is a way. I hope a local initiative can be pursued with all the expedition that WWII inculcated when the A83 was the lifeline for a vast and vital training area for the invasion of Nazi Europe.

‘The lifeline needs to be secured.’