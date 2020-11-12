Saturated hillside fears as A83 local diversion closed

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

The old military road (OMR) local diversion route at the Rest and be Thankful is to close tonight, Thursday November 12, from 6pm as a safety precaution due to further heavy rain forecast overnight and high levels of water saturation across the hillside.

Traffic will be diverted via the standard route between Inveraray and Tarbet via the A82, A85 and A819. Ferry alternatives are also available.

A safety inspection will take place at first light on the morning of Friday November 13, with a view to reopen the OMR as soon as possible.

Yesterday (Wednesday November 11) around 66mm of rain fell at the Rest and be Thankful, with further intense periods of heavy rain forecast later tonight and in the early hours of tomorrow morning. Geotechnical engineers have been assessing and inspecting the hillside throughout the day, with the decision to close the road overnight being made as a precaution due to the saturation of the slope.

Engineers are continuing to carry out a programme of mitigation measures above the A83.

Eddie Ross of trunk road operator BEAR Scotland said: ‘Following yesterday’s heavy rainfall, a close observation of tonight’s forecast and a detailed inspection of the saturated hillside, we have taken the decision to again close the OMR through Glen Croe overnight as a safety precaution.

‘We understand the frustration at having to close the local diversion overnight, however motorist safety is our number one priority and we need to ensure this is upheld at all times.

‘We are doing everything we can to address the ongoing situation at the Rest and as ever we thank the local community and all motorists for their patience.’