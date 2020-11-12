Good form continues for Red Star
Lochgilphead Red Star kept up the momentum in their series of friendly matches under coronavirus restrictions.
A week after defeating Oban Saints’ Greater Glasgow AFL side 5-1, the Mid Argyll outfit travelled to Dunoon for another all-Argyll challenge with covid rules in place.
Red Star came away with a 1-0 victory thanks to a goal by Coll McCallum, scoring his second goal in successive games.
Man of the match was Red Star goalie Jake Weir, who pulled off a string of top-class saves.