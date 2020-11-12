Council and health services brace for Brexit

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Communities in Argyll and Bute have been assured that the area’s council and health and social care partnership (HSCP) are ‘as well prepared as they can be’ for the next stage of Brexit.

A report prepared for the region’s community planning groups (CPGs) also says that the authority and HSCP recognise the need to work with others to prepare for changes which will take place in the new year.

After the UK’s withdrew from the European Union (EU) on January 31, 2020, the transition period must end on December 31.

Argyll and Bute Council chief executive Pippa Milne said in her report: ‘Members of the community planning group are asked to be assured that the council and the HSCP are as well prepared as they can be with regards to exiting the EU, and are actively engaged with our partners through the local and national resilience frameworks.

‘Negotiations for a longer-term UK-EU27 free trade and partnership agreement continued throughout the summer of 2020 and into October and it remains to be seen if these discussions continue or if they have ended without an agreement.

‘It appears at this stage that any free trade deal will be limited, with significant changes on trade in goods, services, border controls, mobility, transport and fisheries.

‘If a trade deal is not in place between UK-EU, the UK will fall back on World Trade Organisation rules resulting in tariffs on goods and little practical co-operation to smooth border checks.

‘Further to a presentation from my predecessor Cleland Sneddon to the Community Planning Partnership, a tactical team was set up to ensure that the council and the HSCP is sufficiently prepared for all risks and opportunities that may arise from the withdrawal from the EU.’

Ms Milne concluded: ‘The UK Government’s withdrawal from the EU raises a number of risks and opportunities and the council and the HSCP continue to liaise with all partners to ensure we remain ready to ensure business continuity while monitoring impacts on our communities.’

Argyll and Bute Council chief executive, Pippa Milne. no_a48PippaMilne01