Paying respects on Armistice Day
Two people quietly paid tribute in the rain to the fallen at Lochgilphead war memorial on Armistice Day, commemorating the signing of the document in 1918 which formally ended hostilities in the First World War.
At 11am on Wednesday November 11, Joe Geekie and Andy Pacon stood in two minutes’ silence before laying a wreath on behalf of Lochgilphead Armed Forces Day.
