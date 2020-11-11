Adventure tourism week to get under way

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Adventure, wildlife and marine travel businesses are being urged to sign up to take part in Scotland’s first ever Adventure Tourism Week.

Held virtually and running between November 16-20, it has been organised by national tourism body VisitScotland in partnership with Wild Scotland and Sail Scotland.

A selection of businesses will showcase how they have adapted to the pandemic. A series of webinars will also examine the importance of the sector to Scotland’s tourism industry.

VisitScotland reports that the pandemic has seen an increase in outdoor adventures, with cycling, running and open water swimming growing in popularity among Scots both during and post lockdown.

Scotland’s landscape and climate make it ideal for adventure and nature-related activities, from mountain biking, sailing and rafting to foraging and wild camping, said tourism officials.

The pandemic’s effect on adventure tourism in Scotland and emerging global trends will also be discussed.

Malcolm Roughead, chief executive of VisitScotland, said: ‘With wellness and outdoor pursuits, such as cycling, walking and wild swimming, becoming a focus for many during and post lockdown, adventure travel has been identified as an area for potential growth in the domestic market.

‘Adventure Tourism Week is an opportunity for the industry to hear from leading experts on trends and areas where businesses can collaborate and adapt in a sustainable way as we navigate through the pandemic.’

Alan Rankin, Sail Scotland chief executive, said: ‘This event will provide a positive stepping-stone for future planning, provide a much-needed confidence boost to businesses and help focus attention on the sector that can be at the very heart of tourism recovery in Scotland.’

Douglas McAdam, executive chair of Wild Scotland, said: ‘We are blessed in Scotland with some of the most impressive natural landscapes and wildlife on the planet, and this, combined with our world leading approach to responsible access, make Scotland a unique and special destination for responsible adventure, wildlife and activity tourism.

‘Adventure Tourism Week will give us the chance to showcase this, learn from each other, discuss how best we can further develop the amazing potential we have and work together to ensure our industry in Scotland plays its part to really drive the sustainable recovery in the tourism sector and the Scottish economy.’

To register, visit https://www.visitscotland.org/news/2020/adventure-tourism-week