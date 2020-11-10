Rising golf star Bob takes maiden victory in Cyprus

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Argyll’s Bob MacIntyre capped a brilliant fortnight’s golf on the European Tour by securing the first victory of his short career in the Cyprus Challenge at the stunning Aphrodite Hills resort.

Following last week’s third place finish on the same course the Oban star went into the tournament as one of the favourites and, after an opening round of 65, it was easy to see why.

After comfortably qualifying for Sunday with rounds of 68 and 67, his final day winning score of 64 was simply sensational. After almost aceing the par 3 17th hole, he knew he had to make birdie on the 18th to win the tournament.

The left-hander revealed that standing on the 18th tee he remembered his dad Dougie’s advice to ‘tee it high and let it fly’ and that is exactly what he did, launching a 345-yard monster straight down the centre of the fairway, leaving himself a relatively comfortable 9-iron approach over the water to the green.

With Argyll folk cheering him on from home, he hit a majestic approach shot to 20 feet, rolled the putt up close and tapped in for a winning birdie 4 to complete a back 9 of 30 which will live long in the memory of those who witnessed it.

Speaking on Monday, MacIntyre said: ‘This has been a stop-start season, which has made it difficult for all the players, but I’ve still managed to keep a good level of consistency, and over the past couple of events I felt my game was in great shape.

‘After finishing in a tie for 3rd place at last week’s Cyprus Open, I knew I had a chance, as the event was being played over the same course, albeit with a different format.

‘My game was solid all week, and I was pleased with the way I was able to close it out on Sunday.’

His Cyprus victory means that Bob has jumped to 62nd in the world rankings, 24th in The Race to Dubai standings.

Bob MacIntyre with the Cyprus Challenge trophy. Photograph: Andrew Redington/Getty Images. NO-T46-bob-macintyre_Aphrodite-Hills