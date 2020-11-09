Lodge boost for schools in pandemic

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

With outdoor and online learning very much on the agenda in the current pandemic, Inveraray’s Masonic Lodge has helped Mid Argyll schools fund equipment needed for this to happen.

Jim McMillan, secretary at Lodge Inveraray St John No 50, explained: ‘In these difficult times it was more important than ever that Freemasonry showed its support to our local communities.

‘The Grand Lodge of Scotland had been encouraging lodges to do what they can to help those in their local areas who have been most affected by offering financial assistance through their Grand Lodge Covid-19 Appeal. This provided some financial support to lodges to assist with any charitable giving which had been identified by them as a result of Covid-19.

‘Due to the current restrictions our own lodge has been unable to meet and we still may not be able to meet again for some months, however, the brethren felt that it was important that we continue with our charitable work, which often goes unnoticed, including caring for and supporting our communities.’

After remotely-held discussions over the the most pressing needs, the general consensus was that those most affected by the pandemic and in need of support were children, who had been unable to attend school for several months. The view was that additional equipment such as iPads would be needed for future studies, much of which might entail online and outdoor learning.

Mr McMillan continued: ‘We therefore approached the local primary schools where most of our brethren live – Kilmichael, Furnace/Minard, Inveraray and Strachur and following discussions with the head teachers, have now made donations of £500 to each school to help them purchase those items they are most in need of. The schools are all very grateful for this additional financial support.

‘We understand that most other lodges in Argyll and further afield have made similar donations to worthy causes in their own areas.’