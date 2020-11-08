Speak up on council bus services
Facing a funding gap in 2021/22 of nearly £6.7 million, Argyll and Bute Council is considering options for delivering sustainable bus services as part of a wider review.
The council provides a range of transport services, including a number of bus services across the area.
The authority is working with transport consultancy Stantec to gather views on council services and will draw on good practice elsewhere to identify options for Argyll and Bute.
Views are being sought, with the consultation ending on November 24.
A survey on bus services can be found on the Argyll and Bute Council website, or call 01436 658981 to complete the survey by telephone.