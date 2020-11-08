Police report – November 6, 2020

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Break-in at Carnasserie Castle

Between Tuesday October 20 and Tuesday October 27, entry was gained and the door and lock were forced open and damaged at Carnasserie Castle, Kilmartin. Police are investigating.

Defective lights and exhaust

A motorist was stopped for exceeding the speed limit on the A83 near Kilmory Industrial Estate, Lochgilphead at around 11.50pm on Monday November 2. The car was also allegedly found to have a defective exhaust and lights. The driver, a 19-year-old man, was charged and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Arrested at Tarbert

On Sunday November 1 at Tayinloan, a man aged 41 allegedly behaved in an abusive manner at around 9.30pm. He then allegedly drove a vehicle while under the influence of drink or drugs and collided with other vehicles and a gate, failed to stop for police and was later stopped and arrested near Tarbert. The man was taken to Mid Argyll Hospital where he allegedly failed to provide a urine sample for analysis. He was charged, held for court and a report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Two reported to fiscal

About 11.40pm on Sunday November 1, at Caol Ila, Islay, a 34-year-old man was arrested for allegedly behaving in an abusive manner and then failed to provide a breath specimen at the roadside. He later allegedly failed to provide a blood sample at Bowmore police station. In relation to the same incident, another man aged 28 was later arrested for alleged abusive behaviour and possession of an offensive weapon. Both men were charged, held for court and a report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information on the above or any incident to phone 101 or anonymously call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.