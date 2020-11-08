Inveraray’s scarily good Hallowe’en artists

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Everyone was a winner in a frighteningly good Hallowe’en art competition run by Inveraray Community Council, with prizes donated by The Tipsy Laird.

Budding local artists were invited to submit their scariest drawings and paintings to be hung on the community hall fencing.

The standard was excellent and the official winners were Harry McColl Smith in first place, with Tereza in second and, winning the third prize, Daisy Mather. Joint fourth were Isla Robertson and Rian.

Community council convener Linda Divers said: ‘Well done to everyone. The Hallowe’en pictures were great.

‘A huge thanks to David and Cathie at the Tipsy Laird for donating all the prizes.’

She added: ‘Look out for the next competition at Christmas for your chance to win a fantastic prize!’

PICS:

Harry’s winning picture. no_a45Halloween_Inveraray01

The second-placed artwork from Tereza. no_a45Halloween_Inveraray02

An excellent effort from Daisy in third. no_a45Halloween_Inveraray03

Rian and Isla’s joint fourth prize winners no_a45Halloween_Inveraray04 and no_a45Halloween_Inveraray05

Cathie presents Harry with his first prize at the Tipsy Laird. no_a45Halloween_Inveraray06