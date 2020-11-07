Online focus for Fèis an Tairbeirt

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

The pandemic has not stopped the latest creative sessions from Fèis an Tairbeirt.

The traditional music charity based in Tarbert has announced that booking is open for a series of online events on weekend of November 13-15.

The first free tickets to be released were for Fèis Bheag sessions for children age three to six.

There will be sessions to enjoy on art, photography, instrumental music, Gaelic song and much more.

Fèis an Tairbeirt was established in 2016 by a group of volunteers keen to ensure that people of all ages in Mid Argyll and Kintyre are offered the chance to learn to play an instrument and experience the joy of playing music together with others.

The Fèis (festival) offers opportunity for individuals to come together and develop skills in the Gaelic arts – song, dance, drama, and traditional music on a wide range of instruments, inspired by tuition from some of Scotland’s leading musicians and tutors.

Find our more about the November events on the Fèis an Tairbeirt website.