News from the districts – November 6, 2020

Argyll islands

The Argyll islands could benefit from financial support to help eradicate pointless plastic packaging.

Zero Waste Scotland will administer a total of £600,000 in grant funding provided by the Scottish Government and European Regional Development Fund to empower island shops to ditch single-use packaging and moving to reusable options.

Single-use grocery packaging, from tubs and trays to bottles and bags, account for around 13 per cent of all household waste across the country.

Finance from the Islands Green Recovery Plan – Refillery Fund will be provided for dispensing and other equipment that enables customers to obtain grocery products in reusable containers brought from home.

This includes dispensers for dry goods such as cereals, pulses, grains, herbs, spices, pasta and rice, liquid items such as milk, fruit juices, oils and vinegars, and other products such as laundry detergents, washing up liquids, fabric softeners and liquid soaps.

Iain Gulland, chief executive of Zero Waste Scotland, said: ‘Island communities have to bear the double burden of dealing with imported single-use items and then the shipping-off of waste.

‘This scheme gives shops on the islands the chance to be ahead of the game and at the forefront of a positive change. The financial help we are making available will enable outlets to make this significant positive step.

‘There is an understanding among communities about the damage done by single-use packaging as they see the effects in the countryside, beaches and seas around them.

‘As well as reducing waste, by opting for reuse we also reduce our carbon footprint by eliminating the need to extract, transport and manufacture materials to make new products.’

The scheme is part of a larger £2million programme designed to inspire locally-led green projects as part of the recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Applications for funding are open until 5pm on November 16.

For more information, contact IGRP@zerowastescotland.org.uk or visit the Zero Waste Scotland website.

Tarbert

Tarbert’s vibrant festival scene has been selected for support by the village Co-op supermarket.

Shoppers can choose to support the group behind the village’s festivals, Tarbert Enterprise Company (TEC), between now and October next year after it was selected as one of a number of local causes for assistance.

A spokesperson for TEC said: ‘We would love to receive funding to help our volunteers continue to put on the best festivals in 2021.

‘After a truly horrible 2020 we think our community deserves to party!’

Lochgoilhead

Organisers at boutique lochside festival Gig in the Goil have announced Callum Beattie as the latest headliner for their fifth birthday showcase.

The Edinburgh singer songwriter will join fellow main stage headliners Dougie Maclean, Trail West, Heron Valley and Face The West on the shores of Loch Goil from May 7-9, 2021 as the event returns for a fifth year, after a break in 2020 due to the pandemic.

‘We’re delighted to have Callum on board for our fifth birthday event,’ said event manager Ross Coutts. ‘He’s one of the most exciting up-and-coming acts in the country at the moment and what better location than Lochgoilhead for his first festival headline set – It’s certainly going to be special.’