Argyllshire Advertiser leader column – November 6, 2020

Pylon screening

We would encourage Tarbert folk to have a look at the computer mock-up images which SSEN has created.

There is a link to the images from the community council Facebook page.

Other than minor variation offered within mitigation, SSEN have not budged an inch on the line of the pylons, and have seemed all along to be deaf to what Tarbert and Skipness Community Council, politicians and others have been saying.

Which makes it all the more important now that people go into this with eyes wide open. If mitigation is all that’s left to buffer the skyline, let’s make sure we keep a close eye on what is proposed.

Reflection

It will be a strange remembrance this year. That doesn’t mean we shouldn’t each reflect, in our own way, this Sunday at 11am on the sacrifices made by others in the name of freedom – the fragility of which has become increasingly apparent across the world in recent times.

Scary fun

Wasn’t it great to see all the colourful costumes, fun and games this year over Hallowe’en? Again it was a strange one, but a bit of light relief does no harm in these times.