Tarbert views wanted as pylon ‘mitigation’ unveiled

With work due to start next year, community councillors have asked for the views of residents on a power company’s plans to ‘mitigate’ the visual impact of large new pylons near Tarbert.

A group of around five towers will cross the Tarbert isthmus closer to the village than the existing, smaller pylons – something which many in the community have vehemently opposed.

The plans by Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) form part of the ongoing Inveraray – Crossaig line upgrade project.

SSEN considered three possible routes past Tarbert, taking into account the topography, proximity to homes, land zoned for development and environmental issues. But the route submitted to Scottish Ministers for planning consent was amended in 2017 from that originally proposed, taking a dog-leg from the golf course to bring it nearer to Tarbert village.

SSEN maintains that it informed the community of the new route in advance – but local people, including Tarbert and Skipness Community Council, claim the information available was inadequate. Before the implications were fully understood, the plans were given planning consent in 2019.

Community councillors have since pushed for an alternative route to be considered, but SSEN claims it has no ability to amend the route after consent, and its focus is now on masking, or mitigating, the visual impact.

The primary concern of residents is that these towers, up to 62 metres (203 feet) high, would puncture the skyline, ruining Tarbert’s scenic appeal.

A spokesperson for SSEN Transmission said: ‘As a responsible developer we continue to work with the local community to help shape our landscaping proposals.

‘We look forward to meeting with the community council to discuss our proposals further before we submit our plans to Argyll and Bute Council for approval later this year.’

SSEN unveiled its landscape mitigation plan in October to landowners and Tarbert and Skipness Community Council, and just this week revealed 3D visualisations to show the landscape mitigation and pylons from key locations in Tarbert.

‘The mitigation plan,’ added the spokesman, ‘in line with our consent and subject to landowner agreement, will see tree planting adjacent to the overhead line between towers 205 and 207 with suitable tree and shrub species on the north-facing slopes of the Kintyre peninsula, and tree and shrub planting on the eastern side of towers 206 and 207 to reduce the openness of the horizon and the perceived scale of the towers from locations in Tarbert.’

Construction on this section of the project (Port Ann to Crossaig) will take place from 2021 to 2024, with forestry and works to the access tracks along the length of the route starting from May 2021 onwards.

Using its Facebook page, Tarbert and Skipness Community Council has urged local people to speak up on what is proposed, posting on Wednesday November 4: ‘We have now had further information from SSEN about the proposed mitigation of the powerlines and pylons and their effect on Tarbert’s skyline.

‘They have sent a 3D model of views from a number of important parts of the village as well as some animated views of the roads and ferry approaches to the village. It is likely that we will be having an online meeting with their planning team on Monday evening (November 9) to discuss their proposals.

‘We would like to get some idea of the views of the community prior to that meeting so your comments would be much appreciated.’