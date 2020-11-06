Extra bin to ease Ford recycling woes

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

The Mid Argyll village of Ford has not lost its bottle.

In fact, bottles, jars and other sundry items of unwanted glass have built up to the extent that the community’s recycling bins are full to overflowing, with more and more bags of recyclable waste being left beside the bins day by day.

Local residents have tried for weeks to encourage Argyll and Bute Council to come and empty the bins, without success.

Writing on social media, Ford resident Pete Creech said: ‘On reporting the problem I was told I would have an answer within five days. On phoning today to get a response I was told there had been a lorry breakdown sometime in the past, but no uplift is currently planned. I’m now waiting for another update from further up the chain.’

A spokesperson for Argyll and Bute Council told the Argyllshire Advertiser: ‘We thank residents for their commitment to recycling.

‘Glass collections in Ford take place monthly and the next collection is scheduled in the next week or so. We will also add an additional bin to increase capacity.

‘Glass, once collected, goes to a recycling plant, in Scotland, where it is sorted, crushed and the material reprocessed as glass products.’

More information on recycling can be found on the Argyll and Bute Council website.