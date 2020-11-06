December road closures planned for A83 work

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Six weeks of maintenance work is planned for the A83, including five nights when the road will be closed between Cairndow and Inveraray.

Trunk road operator BEAR Scotland programmed the work, at six separate stretches of road between Arrochar and Inveraray, to begin from last Sunday November 1 and continuing until December 14.

The project starts at a section in Glenkinglas between Butterbridge and the A815 (Dunoon road) junction for 17 nights between November 1 and November 23. Work takes place overnight between 7pm and 7am, with a convoy system in operation.

All going to plan, from November 24 the team moves on for an anticipated five nights to repair a section of the A83 around the main Cairndow junction near the war memorial. Again, work will be carried out between 7pm and 7am, with traffic allowed past under convoy.

The A83, however, will need to be closed overnight while work on the next two sections is completed.

From December 1, a three-night closure is planned for work on the carriageway near Drishaig. After that, BEAR Scotland anticipates a single overnight closure on Sunday December 6 for work north of Strone Point near Dunderave.

These road closures are planned during working hours between 8.15pm and 7am.

Amnesties will be in operation every two hours at 10pm, 12am, 2am, 4am and 6am. Access for emergency services will be maintained at all times. To ensure the safety of both the workforce and travelling members of the public, the carriageway will be subject to a 10mph convoy system.

Later in December – expected to be December 8 – the project moves on to resurface a stretch just south of Loch Fyne Oysters on the Inveraray side. Work here will be carried out during the day, and a convoy system will be in operation for three days between 7am and 7pm.

From Friday December 11 the team turns its attention to the A83 beside Loch Long, and a section of resurfacing between Ardgartan and Succoth. A convoy system will operate here between 7am and 7pm for an anticipated two days until December 14.

Traffic management will be removed outwith working hours on each of these sections, but a temporary 30mph speed limit will remain in place, as traffic will be travelling over a temporary surface.

