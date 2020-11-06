Announcements – November 6, 2020

ENGAGEMENT

MCGEACHY – CHEAPE – Both families are delighted to announce the engagement of Scott, son of Iain and Alison McGeachy, 120 Ralston Road, Campbeltown to Suzanne, eldest daughter of Robert and Suzanne Cheape, 41 Helensburgh Drive, Glasgow.

DEATHS

FARRELL – Peacefully, in Glasgow on October 12, 2020, Ewen Donald Farrell, aged 94 years. Beloved husband of the late Fiona Farrell. Much loved father of Susan and Andrew and loving granddad to Dominic and Hamish. He will be missed by us all.

HOGARTH – Anne Elizabeth passed away peacefully on Friday, October 23, 2020 in the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow. Beloved daughter of Archie and the late Peggy Hogarth, sister of the late June Gillespie and partner of John Pettigrew, Glasgow. Sadly missed and forever loved by many friends and wider family. Celebration of Anne’s life on Tuesday, November 10, at 3.45pm at the Glasgow Crematorium, Maryhill. Flowers optional. Donations to MS Society.

LOGAN – At Lorn and Islands Hospital, Oban, on October 28, 2020, Kathryn Margaret Daniels, Benview, Tayinloan, dearly beloved wife of Iain Logan and a much loved sister and aunt. Funeral private.

MACGOUGAN – Helen D. née MacMillan. Peacefully at home, Canada on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 in her 88th year. Beloved wife of John MacGougan (2012). Loving mother of Karen (Gordon) and Morag (Eric). Dearest grandmother of Emma and Grace. Sister of Hugh (Agnes), predeceased by her twin sister, Christina and her siblings David, Catherine (John) and John (Doreen). Survived by many nieces and nephews. In keeping with Helen’s wishes, a private family interment at Carlisle Cemetery has taken place. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice.

MARTIN – Peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow, on October 28, 2020, Thomas Martin (Tony) in his 74th year, 28 Crosshill Avenue, Campbeltown, dearly beloved husband of Leslie, much loved dad of Gail and Thomas, father-in-law of Derek and a loving papa of Sarah, Laura, Finlay and Brooklyn.

MORRIS – Peacefully at his home, 1 Rowan Park, Lochgilphead, with his family by his side, on October 28, 2020, Arthur Morris, in his 93rd year (Ex Argyll’s). Beloved husband of the late Christine MacArthur, née Gargan, and much loved father of Ishbel, Arthur and the late Helen. Adored Papa of Terence, Heather, Louise and Amanda, and great papa of Leighann, Daniel, Marc, Aimee and TJ. A good neighbour and dear friend to many. A private funeral service was held at Cardross Crematorium on Thursday, November 5, 2020. Forever in our thoughts.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

GRUMOLI – The Grumoli family would like to thank everyone for the lovely flowers and cards following the death of their mum Annie. Special thanks to all the carers and nurses for care and attention received. Thanks to the many people that lined the route to the cemetery and lastly to Reece and Kenneth Blair for professional services.

IN MEMORIAMS

BROWN – In memory of a loving mother Stella, died November 9 2019, brother James, died December 15, 2009 and brother Richard, died January 19, 2017.

Gone but not forgotten.

– Family at home and away.

MACKINNON – In loving memory of our dear auntie Morag, who passed away on October 30, 2002.

In our thoughts always.

– Love, Annamarie, Allan and Jacqueline xxx.

MCCAIG – In loving memory of our dear dad, Peter, who passed away on November 8, 2010. Also our dear mum, Isa, who passed away on November 9, 1999.

We cannot bring the old times back

When we were all together

But loving memories and silent tears

Will stay with us forever.

– From your loving family at meadows and Peninver.

ROBERTSON – In loving memory of a much loved and great mum mother-in-law and granny, Margaret Wilson Paterson, who passed away November 5, 2010.

Deep in our hearts you will always stay

Loved and remembered every day.

Sadly missed

– Roberta, James, Jamie and Darren.

STEVENSON – Remembering Sandy, a loving husband, dad and granda.

Dearly loved and sadly missed.

All our love.

– Nuala, Josephine, Brenda, James and Robert and grandchildren – Holly, Lewis, Kayla, Ava, Finn, Jamie and Sophie. xxx