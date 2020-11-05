Wind and rain – autumn in Argyll

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Roads were closed, ferries cancelled and Argyll and Bute given a soaking in the latest autumn storm to hit these shores.

Dubbed ‘Storm Aiden’, the Atlantic storm prompted a yellow warning for rain across Argyll.

The A83 and old military road detour at the Rest and be Thankful were both closed over the weekend after an estimated 53mm fell overnight from Friday October 30.

The old road detour was closed at 8.20am on Saturday as the River Croe flooded the road.

Separately, two landslides above the main A83 carriageway were caught in debris nets and further material was washed on to the old road.

Drivers faced taking the standard diversion via the A83, A82, A85 and A819 or taking Western Ferries across the Clyde, which initially stopped high-sided vehicles from crossing in high winds, then cancelled all services from around 3pm as 50-60mph winds and high tides caused problems. CalMac ferry services were cancelled earlier that day.

The A83 became flooded in a high tide at West Loch Tarbert, while there were numerous reports of fallen tree limbs and severe surface water affecting roads around Argyll.

On the water, a number of boats broke their moorings and had to be recovered as the storm abated.