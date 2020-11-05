We will remember them

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

In common with every other social occasion since March, this year’s remembrance ceremonies will be impacted by the need to socially distance.

Under the Scottish Government’s new tiered system, Argyll and Bute is currently classed as tier two, meaning that remembrance events cannot go ahead unless they involve no more than six people from two different households.

Lochgilphead’s remembrance service, planned for Sunday November 8, has had to be cancelled.

For the organisers, Betty Rhodick said: ‘We regret this, but can we please suggest that if your contingent wishes to lay a wreath at the war memorial at their own convenience any time on Sunday November 8, please ensure that no more than two people are present at the time of laying the wreaths.

‘We do apologise for this, but our hands are tied, and this will be the best solution at this difficult time for everyone.’

There will be something a little different, however, for Lochgilphead. Reverend Hilda Smith, minister at Lochgilphead Parish Church, has planned a video on the theme of remembrance, to be streamed on Facebook leading up to 11am and the two minutes’ silence on Sunday.

Reverend Smith said: ‘Since we can’t meet in person this year, I thought we might still share this time of reflection and remembrance.’

One of Mid Argyll’s most poignant war memorials overlooks Loch Shira and Loch Fyne in Inveraray, and the annual armistice and remembrance ceremonies are some of the best attended in Mid Argyll.

Due to coronavirus restrictions there will be no service at the memorial on Sunday November 8. Members of Inveraray branch of the Royal British Legion Scotland will lay a wreath at 11am, and they ask that any other parties wishing to lay a wreath should do so after that time, following appropriate social distancing guidelines.

The much-needed collection by Poppy Scotland continues, and Betty Rhodick issued a reminder: ‘Poppy Scotland tins and poppies are available in most shops around Lochgilphead and further afield.’