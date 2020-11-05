Stuart triumphs in Glenfiddich championship

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Like many other aspects of life in 2020, this year’s Glenfiddich Piping Championships had a different feel to it – but a familiar name came out on top.

Courtesy of two second places, renowned Inveraray piper Stuart Liddell – pipe major of multiple world champion pipe band Inveraray and District – won the overall championship for the third time, beating a ‘who’s who’ of piping talent in the process.

Willie McCallum, originally from Campbeltown, won the march, Strathspey and reel competition as Benderloch’s Angus McColl took fifth place in the piobaireachd.

Organised by the National Piping Centre and supported by the William Grant Foundation, the Glenfiddich Piping Championship took place in Great Hall at Blair Castle under strict coronavirus restrictions.

The entry list list included the defending Glenfiddich champion Finlay Johnston and the winner of the Bratach Gorm and overall champion from the 2019 Scottish Piping Society of London annual competition, Callum Beaumont. To bring the total to 10, invitations were extended to past Glenfiddich champions and, because of duplications, to second overall placings so the list was completed by Jack Lee, Roddy MacLeod MBE, Angus MacColl, Stuart Liddell, Iain Speirs, Willie McCallum, Connor Sinclair and Bruce Gandy

The competitors actually performed their sets the day before the whole competition was streamed ‘as live’ on Saturday October 31.

Such is the prestige of this invitational competition, regarded by most as the pinnacle of solo piping, that Canadian pipers Bruce Gandy and Jack Lee quarantined in Scotland for two weeks prior to the event and face the same isolation period on their return home.

The piobaireachd judges were Iain MacFadyen, Willie Morrison and Dr Jack Taylor, with Walter Cowan, Colin MacLellan, Ian McLellan judging the march, Strathspey and reel. Fear an tighe was John Wilson.

Results

Overall

1 Stuart Liddell

2 Jack Lee

3 Roddy MacLeod

Piobaireachd

1 Jack Lee, British Columbia (Lament for Colin Roy MacKenzie)

2 Stuart Liddell (In Praise of Morag)

3 Finlay Johnston, Glasgow (Rory MacLeod’s Lament)

4 Roddy MacLeod, Glasgow (The Battle of Aldearn #2)

5 Angus MacColl, Benderloch (The Unjust Incarceration

MSR

1 Willie McCallum, Bearsden (Angus Campbell’s Farewell to Stirling, Shepherd’s Crook, Bessie MacIntyre)

2 Stuart Liddell (The Duke of Roxburgh’s Farewell to Blackmount Forest, Catlodge, Drumlithie)

3 Roddy MacLeod (The Marchioness of Tullibardine, The Piper’s Bonnet, The Grey Bob)

4 Bruce Gandy, Nova Scotia (Leaving Lunga, The Ewe wi’ the Crookit Horn, Stornoway Castle)

5 Iain Speirs, Edinburgh (Royal Scottish Pipers’ Society, Tulloch Gorum, John McKechnie’s Big Reel)