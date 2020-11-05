Ghoulish goings-on across Mid Argyll

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

There might have been no guising this year, but kids of all ages used Hallowe’en in Mid Argyll to have a little much-needed fun.

Badden Farm Nursery

Some wonderful outfits were to be seen at Badden Farm Nursery for the ELC children’s Hallowe’en Party. There was everything from cute pumpkins to some scary skeletons, with a wonderful Robot Boy thrown in the mix.

The nursery thanks parents for joining in the fun with some amazing costumes, and thanks also to the witches (staff) for organising all the fun for the children.

MS Centre, Lochgilphead

The MS Centre in Lochgilphead held a Halloween ‘drive-by’ event on Friday October 30, with coronavirus precautions and social distancing in place.

Centre manager Karen McCurry said: ‘Our event was a big success, with guisers wee and big getting a goody bag. Around 50 kids came along one after the other, keeping everyone safe and socially distancing.

‘They still got the chance to tell their joke and show off their costumes.

‘Thanks to LAAS staff (Advocacy Argyll), our DJ Ailsa McCrae, Jo Bowden for publicity and to our supporters who baked for us.’

A total of £425 in donations was raised on the night for the vital work of the MS Centre.

Inveraray

Everyone was a winner in a frighteningly good art competition run by Inveraray Community Council, with prizes donated by The Tipsy Laird. Budding local artists were invited to submit their scary Hallowe’en drawings and paintings to be hung on the community hall fencing.

The standard was excellent and the official winners were Harry McColl Smith in first place, with Tereza in second and, winning the third prize, Daisy Mather. Joint fourth were Isla and Rian.