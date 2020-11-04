Make sure Argyll’s voice is heard in police survey

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

What should the priorities of Police Scotland be, particularly in these challenging times?

The question is being posed by the police force itself as it undertakes its ‘Your Police 2020-21’ public consultation in a bid to better understand the views and priorities of Scotland’s diverse communities.

An online survey opened back in April and is still available as part of this process, and this should take no longer than 10 minutes to complete.

The feedback so far received has helped Police Scotland respond to emerging issues and shape policing approaches in local areas.

Encouraging people in Argyll to take part in the survey, Lochgilphead police sergeant Iain MacNicol said: ‘I feel that it is very important that the views of rural communities are considered equally as well as those from the major population centres in the country.’

When undertaking the survey, which remains open until March 31, 2021, all personal information will be anonymised and you will not be identified unless you choose to identify yourself in your responses.

At the end of the survey, personal details such as age and gender will be requested to ensure a comprehensive range of responses is received – but these do not have to be answered.

Any information provided will be treated in confidence and stored securely.

Find the online survey by visiting consult.scotland.police.uk and searching for the consultation ‘Your Police 2020-2021‘.