Combating Covid – but at what cost?
Will the impact of the coronavirus pandemic have a lasting impact beyond the immediate concerns of public health and the economy?
Our regular artistic contributor Ann Thomas of Tarbert muses on the possible loss of old traditions as a result of the pandemic. But also on another, more fundamental human issue – that of the development and recognition of emotion through facial expression (social referencing) by babies and infants – which may be impacted by others wearing masks.