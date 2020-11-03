Combating Covid – but at what cost?

Cartoon by Ann Thomas

Will the impact of the coronavirus pandemic have a lasting impact beyond the immediate concerns of public health and the economy?

Our regular artistic contributor Ann Thomas of Tarbert muses on the possible loss of old traditions as a result of the pandemic. But also on another, more fundamental human issue – that of the development and recognition of emotion through facial expression (social referencing) by babies and infants – which may be impacted by others wearing masks.

What changes do you think could happen as a result of the pandemic and the measures taken to combat it? Contact the Argyllshire Advertiser on editor@argyllshireadvertiser.co.uk and tell us your thoughts.