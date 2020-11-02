Eli’s big charity push pays off

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

A charity fundraiser says she is ‘blown away’ by the generosity of donors after she raised three times more than her original target.

As part in the Virtual Kiltwalk 2020, Eli Pickering set off on Saturday September 12 to push her daughter Karen in a wheelchair for eight miles between Ardrishaig and Crinan in support of the MS Society Scotland.

Before her fundraiser, Eli explained: ‘This is a charity close to my heart. Karen was diagnosed with MS 13 years ago and we have other family members who have got this devastating condition. The MS Society Scotland is a fantastic charity which offers help, support and research.’

An online donations page for ‘Eli’s Big Push’ was set up, with a target of £500.

Earlier this week, Eli announced that between the web page and a sponsor sheet in the Argyll Book Centre in Lochgilphead, where Eli is manager, she has raised £1,505.30 for the charity.

But there is more, as Eli explained: ‘The Hunter Foundation very kindly topped up all funds raised at the Kiltwalk by 100 per cent this year (the Hunter Foundation usually adds 50 per cent) which took the total raised to £3,010.60.’

She continued: ‘An amazing amount raised, and it means so much to this very important charity.

‘I am blown away by the generosity of all the people who donated and supported me and Karen on our Kiltwalk escapade, especially this year when we are all going through such difficult and challenging times.

‘So I want to say a great big thank you – all this fabulous support is so much appreciated.’

Eli and Karen on their eight-mile push between Ardrishaig and Crinan. no_a44EliKiltwalk01