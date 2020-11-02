Argyll dental chief asks for patience

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

A wider range of dental treatments being available does not mean a return to ‘business as usual’ in Argyll and Bute, a health chief has warned.

The Scottish Government has announced that dental treatments are set to return to pre-pandemic levels from Sunday, November 1.

But John Lyon, clinical dental director for NHS Highland, said that appointments will inevitably have been cancelled over the previous eight months.

Mr Lyon also said that around 50 per cent fewer patients will be seen per day than prior to the pandemic, and waiting rooms will no longer be in use.

Dentists in other parts of Scotland have also asked the public to be aware that they remain under strict and demanding hygiene rules.

Mr Lyon said: ‘We are anticipating further clarification from the Scottish Government soon on the specific detail of what treatment we will be able to offer but inevitably over the past eight months a considerable number of appointments have had to be cancelled.

‘Our dental practices will prioritise patients with the greatest clinical need when we start to offer more treatments but they will also be focusing on maintaining a Covid-safe environment for patients and staff which will mean that fewer patients, around 50 per cent, will be seen per day than in pre-Covid times.

‘We also want to prepare patients who are attending for appointments that they will notice a lot of changes. This will include waiting rooms no longer in use and the dental team wearing PPE that is very different from what was used pre-Covid.’

He added: ‘It’s good news that we will soon be able to offer a wider range of treatments but we fully appreciate that some patients will be disappointed at the time they will have to wait for a routine appointment.

‘We would ask for understanding from all our patients during this time as our dental teams work hard to re-introduce services in a Covid-safe environment and we all get used to this new way of working.’