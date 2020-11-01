Post office times in Mid Argyll
Want to read more?
Subscribe Now
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards
Already a subscriber? Login here
From Monday October 19, the post office times for Mid Argyll are as follows:
Lochgilphead mobile post office
- Monday 10am – 3pm (sorting office)
- Wednesday 10am – 1pm (Stag car park)
- Friday 10am – 3pm (sorting office)
Inveraray mobile post office
- Tuesday 11am – 2pm
- Thursday 11am-2pm
Ardrishaig Post Office hours
- Tuesday 10.30am – 1.30pm
- Wednesday 10.30am – 1.30pm
- Thursday 10.30am – 1.30pm
Please note that information supplied by the Post Office and published in last week’s edition was inaccurate. The times and locations above have been provided by Tarbert Post Office, which operates the services.