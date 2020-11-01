Police report – October 30, 2020

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Excess load offence

At around 12.30pm on Friday October 23, on the A83 at Lochgilphead, Road Policing officers stopped a lorry for a routine check. The vehicle and load was weighed and allegedly found to be over the permissible maximum gross weight of 44,000kg. The driver, a 49-year-old man, was charged with the offence and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Anti-social driving

A green Vauxhall Corsa and a white Ford Fiesta were stopped by police at about 12.15am on Saturday October 24 on the A846 at Bowmore, Islay after allegedly being driven at excessive speed and in an anti-social manner. The drivers, a woman aged 19 and a 17-year-old woman, were issued with anti-social behaviour warnings, which are valid for 12 months. If the driver or the vehicle is involved in a similar incident again within that period, the vehicle will be seized by police and returned only on production of proof of ownership and payment of the recovery/storage fees.

Kilmelford crash

Police attended a road traffic collision on the A816 Lochgilphead-Oban road near Kilmelford, involving a red Renault Clio and a blue Land Rover Freelander, at around 2pm on Thursday October 22. The driver of the Clio, a 52-year-old woman, was arrested for allegedly failing a roadside drug test and careless driving. A blood sample was later taken for analysis.