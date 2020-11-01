Kintyre member takes over area committee chair

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

South Kintyre councillor Rory Colville is the new chairman of Mid Argyll, Kintyre and the Islands area committee.

He replaces the council’s new leader, Kintyre and the Islands Councillor Robin Currie, as part of a raft of changes made by Argyll and Bute Council.

Councillor Colville also becomes chair of the Argyll and Bute Harbour Board, and a member of the environment, development and infrastructure committee.

Councillor Colville will be replaced on the community services committee by Kintyre and the Islands Councillor Alastair Redman.

Oban North and Lorn councillor Kieron Green will take the place of Councillor Currie on both the planning, protective services and licensing committee and the Argyll and Bute licensing board.

The new appointments were made by Argyll and Bute Council at its full meeting held via Skype on Thursday, October 22.

Some of those came as a result of the sad passing of Helensburgh and Lomond South councillor Ellen Morton earlier in October.

As well as Councillor Colville replacing Councillor Morton on the environment, development and infrastructure committee, Oban South and the Isles councillor Mary Jean Devon joins the policy and resources committee.

Lomond North councillor Iain S Paterson, will take up the vacant position on the board of Loch Lomond and The Trossachs National Park Authority.

Another Lomond North councillor, Barbara Morgan, is the new chair of Helensburgh and Lomond Area Committee, having previously been vice-chair, a post which is inherited by Councillor Graham Hardie, Helensburgh Central .

Councillor Currie proposed most of the new appointments, which were seconded by his deputy Councillor Gary Mulvaney and unanimously agreed.

Councillor Paterson’s appointment to the national park board was proposed by opposition leader, Mid-Argyll councillor Sandy Taylor, at Councillor Currie’s invitation for him to choose, with this appointment also agreed unanimously.