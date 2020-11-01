Aileen’s colourful calendars boost charities

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Her style has been favourably compared to that of no less an artistic figure than John Lowrie Morrison.

High praise indeed, and it is easy to see where the similarity lies with the vibrant work of Jolomo in the images captured by budding amateur photographer Aileen Gillies.

And she is putting her talents to good use, having raised thousands for charity already this year, at a time when fundraising has been difficult.

Though a keen snapper, work commitments meant that Lochgilphead resident Aileen rarely got the chance to take many pictures. Then lockdown happened, and it was when out taking the government’s permitted exercise that Aileen’s innate talent had the chance to blossom.

As her collection of images from Mid Argyll and beyond grew, Aileen decided back in the spring to put together a charity calendar – and it flew off the shelves, rapidly raising £1,000 for the Macmillan suite at Mid Argyll Hospital.

Aileen, originally from Ford, explained: ‘The Macmillan unit looked after my mum three years ago before she died and they were also great with dad and I.

‘I always said I would do something to thank them and I thought this was a good time as they must be missing out from donations from funerals.’

Aileen didn’t stop there, and it was a visit to Tarbert post office over the summer which led her to take photos of the scenic fishing village – which then became the Summertime Tarbert calendar.

By Monday this week, Aileen’s calendar sales had raised £2,800 for the Macmillan unit.

‘I want to hit the £3,000 mark,’ she said, ‘plus I have calendars left and I think people are starting Christmas present buying.’

Kintyre charity Shopper Aide will also benefit from Aileen’s photographic talents, from the proceeds of a third calendar created from striking photos taken during a visit to Glencraigs Farm, Campbeltown, featuring sunflowers, poppies and wildflowers.

With a photo selected to be included in the 2021 Harbro calendar and high hopes of catching the eye of VisitScotland’s Instagram account, Aileen has plans to expand as she gains experience.

She explained: ‘My style has changed a bit as I am now editing and bringing the colours out more – and a friend joked that I will be the new Jolomo.’

‘With the calendars’ success I decided to do cards, which can be bought in the Courtyard, Inveraray and the Argyll Gift Company in Tarbert.’

A website is in development, and already Aileen’s calendars have been posted all over the UK as well as Canada, France, the USA, Australia and New Zealand.

‘I am planning my 2022 calendars already,’ said Aileen, ‘and planning Autumn in Tarbert, Mid Argyll sunsets and autumn days calendars.’

Find out more on Aileen’s Facebook page, by emailing aileengillies@hotmail.co.uk or calling 07825 291614.