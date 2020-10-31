Routes over the Rest remain closed amid landslide threat

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

The A83 and the old military road (OMR) at the Rest and be Thankful are currently closed and will remain closed for the remainder of today due to significant rainfall overnight and early this morning (Saturday October 31) impacting the A83 and the local diversion route.

An estimated 53mm of rain has fallen at the Rest and be Thankful since Friday night with yellow weather warnings set to remain in place throughout today for rain and wind.

The OMR closed at around 8:20am after flooding was noted in the area adjacent to the River Croe.

Teams are also monitoring the ongoing situation on the A83; currently two landslides above the road have been caught in the debris nets and further material has washed on to a short section of the OMR.

Traffic is being diverted via the usual standard diversion route on the A83, A82, A85 and A819 where additional patrols will be in place to help ensure the diversion remains clear and safe.

Another alternative, Western Ferries services across the Clyde, were operating to timetable at lunchtime on Saturday, though high sided vehicles – including coaches – were not being accepted on vessels due to high winds.

Monitoring of the situation at the Rest and be Thankful will continue throughout today. Further heavy rain is forecast on Sunday morning and a further update will be given at mid-day. Until then both the A83 and OMR will remain closed.

Eddie Ross of BEAR Scotland said: ‘Intense rain overnight, over 38mm in a few hours, has caused the River Croe to over top and flood a section of the old military road, requiring the closure of the OMR.

‘Motorists are being diverted via the usual standard diversion route on the A83, A82, A85 and A819. We have arranged for additional patrols of these routes to be completed throughout the warning period of heavy rain and strong winds. We also have our incident response teams available to deal with any flooding issues on the diversion route, as well as gully tankers and pumps on standby to help ensure the route is kept clear.

‘Since the closure this morning, two landslides have occurred above the A83 which have predominantly been caught in the debris nets although the events are continuing. Excess water has also washed material on to a section of the OMR.

‘This is an ongoing situation which we will continue to monitor today. With poor weather set to continue overnight we will reassess the situation at midday on Sunday. Both the A83 and OMR will remain closed in the meantime.

‘As ever, we thank all road users and the local community for their continued patience and understanding.’