Picture-perfect Argyll in autumn

The clocks have gone back so it’s darker earlier, the weather’s not been brilliant – and we’re more than seven months into a pandemic which arrived in the UK before the clocks went forward for spring.

The leaves which burst forth during lockdown are almost completely gone from the trees, and there seems to be very little to be cheery about in the news as we contemplate the winter ahead.

It’s at times like these that the [genuinely] important things in life really come to the fore. Family, friends, community – and perhaps even just a straightforward gratitude for living in Argyll and the isles.

We have plenty of things to contend with that those in urban areas or without hills and lochs would struggle to comprehend. We are geographically-challenged, which itself can lead to isolation and other problems with connectivity.

But the other side of the coin is that we are geographically-blessed.

When life gets on top of us, we have stunning land and seascapes, plenty of wildlife and simple fresh air to enjoy. It’s generally raining, but who cares?

The stunning images on this page capture just a hint of the beauty of Argyll.

