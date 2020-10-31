News from the districts – October 30, 2020

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Helensburgh

Helensburgh Community Council has claimed that the collapse of one-way plans for the town shows the importance of engagement with the local authority.

Helensburgh Community Council convener Norman Muir also said that Argyll and Bute Council did not discuss the matter with the group to achieve a workable plan of action.

The council recently announced that planned one-way measures to help with social distancing in Helensburgh would not now be implemented.

Traffic on Sinclair Street, Princes Street and Clyde Street would have followed new one-way measures to allow pavement widths to be increased.

However, following feedback received during a consultation period, it was decided not to pursue any such scheme.

Mr Muir said: ‘Helensburgh Community Council members were lukewarm supporters of the street scheme but offered up some suggestions for discussion as to how it might work.

‘Our plea was that discussions should take place to achieve a mutually acceptable solution. These never took place.’

An Argyll and Bute Council spokesperson said: ‘We undertook the consultation in order to get the views of local people and thank Helensburgh and Lomond residents, the community council, and businesses for their views.’

Lochgoilhead

Social distancing is forcing organisers of remembrance ceremonies to apply a great deal of thought to plans this year, but Lochgoilhead resident Tanya Vos has suggested an alternative way of remembering.

Tanya explained: ‘How about children and adults painting a poppy on a pebble and leaving it around their town or village.

‘Then, by remembrance Sunday, children could pick up a painted pebble and leave it at the war memorial – names of those we remember who gave the ultimate sacrifice could be painted on the pebbles too.

‘It is so important to support the Royal British Legion and to remember the fallen.’

Kyles of Bute

Members of Kyles of Bute Golf Club headed for an adventure at Machrihanish Dunes on Sunday October 25.

No fewer than 19 golfers headed across Loch Fyne, Kintyre-bound, to play on a cracking course with the added difficulty of a strong southwesterly wind.

Stableford was the format, and everyone enjoyed the hospitality of the host club and the course.

First place went to Callum Millar on 36 points. Scott Macvicar, Jim Carruthers Jim Carruthers, Dan Macrae and Ross Macrae were second equal on 32 points .

Back home in the Kyles, the club is hoping to have a Texas Scramble on Saturday October 31, weather permitting.

Mid Argyll

With coronavirus restrictions changing in different parts of the country, transport charity Mid Argyll Transport Volunteers (MATV) has reassured service users that, as of Friday October 23, it was still able take clients to medical, dental or optical appointments within Mid Argyll and in Oban and Glasgow.

In a message to clients MATV co-ordinator Catherine Kennedy said: ‘We can do any shopping you require and pick up prescriptions, but we cannot take you to do your own shopping.

‘We will keep you updated of any new restrictions as and when they happen.’

For more information, contact Catherine on 01546 603564.

PIC:

MATV co-ordinator Catherine Kennedy. no_a44CatherineKennedy01