Midton smashes charity target after a fiery start

A Lochgilphead manufacturing firm has smashed a fundraising target for its chosen charity.

Each year staff at Midton Acrylics choose a local charity to support, and for 2020 the chosen beneficiary has been the Multiple Sclerosis Centre Argyll.

In a ‘normal’ year – remember the ones we used to have prior to 2020? – Midton personnel would enthusiastically have got stuck into competitive bake-offs, sponsored runs and more.

A Just Giving page was set up and things got off to a red-hot start when Lee Maclean and Tristan Bowden of Midton took part in the MS Centre fire walk back in January.

The year was going so well until coronavirus restrictions arrived in March.

While the MS Centre successfully moved to remote care and support for service users, Midton quickly adapted its manufacturing focus to help the battle against the pandemic by making face shields, transparent screens and more besides.

Amid the constantly-changing pandemic picture and pressures of maintaining output while socially distancing, the company never lost sight of its fundraising target, and last week announced on Facebook that its £1,000 target for the MS Centre had not only been reached, but exceeded.

Midton posted: ‘We cannot thank everyone enough who has donated – we are so lucky be a part of an amazing community and work with incredible clients.’

MS Centre manager Karen McCurry replied: ‘Thank you all so much. The Midton team have been a huge support to MS Argyll and not only through fundraising but by offering design skills to produce our new logos and helping make the centre a safer place to be by making screens. We appreciate all your support. Thanks also to all who have generously supported your fundraising.’

Midton will keep the Just Giving page ‘Midton’s Charity 2020 – MS Centre‘ active until the end of the year, so donations can still be made if you would like to support the MS Centre.