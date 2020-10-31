Argyllshire Advertiser leader column – October 30, 2020

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Two issues confused

So that’s it. You’ve had your chance to comment on Transport Scotland’s 11 options for the Rest.

There was just one, however, that appeared immediately feasible, and (at the risk of sounding like a broken record) we suspect that’s been the plan all along.

In the seeming panic to come up with these options, in our opinion two issues have been conflated.

First is the pressing need to bypass the Rest before someone is seriously hurt. But that aim cannot be met by cutting off Inveraray and upper Cowal. If done correctly, option one (up the other side of Glen Croe) could fit the bill.

But most of the other, expensive, options appear to be aimed at what needs to be the second priority – that of connecting Argyll in a way fit for the 21st century.

We would recommend that a more considered, less rushed, second transport options appraisal exercise be undertaken for Argyll and Bute’s long-term benefit.

Vote now

On a lighter note, remember to cast your vote (see page 6) for Argyll and Bute’s Caring for People team, who have quietly worked hard to support so many.