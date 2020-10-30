Vote now for Caring for People team

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

The efforts of an Argyll and Bute group during the coronavirus lockdown have been recognised in a prestigious annual awards scheme.

Argyll and Bute Caring for People team has been nominated for a brand new category at this year’s Scottish Health Awards – the People’s Choice – which will be decided by public vote.

In its nomination, the team is described: ‘With 23 inhabited islands and 43 per cent of the population living in remote and rural areas, it can be difficult to make sure everyone in Argyll and Bute has access to health and community services – and even harder during lockdown.

‘A community response, which made sure more than 3,000 vulnerable people still had access to food, support, medicine, and other supplies, became vital.

‘The Argyll and Bute Caring for People partnership, made up of the local public health team, Argyll and Bute Council colleagues and the Third Sector Interface, was formed to co-ordinate this urgent community response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

‘This would normally take months to set up but the response from nearly 1,000 volunteers was so great that the Caring for People helpline and local Caring for People teams were up and running within 10 days.

‘The teams worked with local organisations and volunteers to arrange for food delivery of around 45,000 food parcels, other essential shopping supplies and medication delivery.

‘The helpline provides a friendly ear to more than 3,000 people.’

The Scottish Health Awards are aimed those working across NHS Scotland and its partners, recognising those who go that extra mile to improve the health and wellbeing of others.

There are sixteen award categories including the People’s Choice Award, which opened to a public vote from October 19. The category will recognise individuals and teams who have responded magnificently to the challenge of caring for people during the pandemic, while at the same time maintaining a range of essential services and continuing to provide essential care.

So, it’s over to you to vote for the winner of the People’s Choice Award 2020 from the seven nominees.

Voting closes at 5pm on November 6. The winner will be announced during the virtual Scottish Health Awards ceremony on Wednesday December 9.

There is no limit on how many votes you can make.