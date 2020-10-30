Tarbert fireworks cancelled

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Hopes had been high that it would go ahead, but the organisers of this year’s Tarbert community fireworks display have called it off.

Under strict coronavirus precautions and specifically for Tarbert residents, the event had been planned for Friday November 6, as reported in last week’s Advertiser, but concerns over social distancing controls have led to its cancellation.

Organiser Aggie Dennis said: ‘It has been pointed out to us that we have no control over numbers attending or guarantees of social distancing. Therefore, we have no alternative but to cancel the firework display.

‘It is appreciated that a considerable number of people donated money towards the cost of the fireworks, for which we thank them. We have two alternatives, either we can keep the money and hopefully provide the normal firework display next year or a refund can be given. Should you wish a refund please speak to myself or another committee member.’