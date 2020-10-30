Sewer project shut down after worker tests positive

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Work on a long-awaited project to improve the sewer system in Tarbert has been halted after a worker tested positive for COVID-19.

Personnel were taken off site and the works secured for a ten-day period as a precaution.

A Scottish Water spokesperson said: ‘Our alliance partner amey, Black and Veatch is currently delivering a sewer flooding project in Tarbert and following confirmation that a member of the team on site has tested positive for COVID-19, we need to take appropriate action in line with government and public health guidelines.

‘In order to protect the health and safety of our staff and the public, we are taking steps which will mean a significant reduction in activity and potentially no work being carried out at the site for approximately ten days.

‘We will ensure the site is left safe and secure until the team can return to work. Posters will be erected on site to inform passers-by.

‘We apologise for any inconvenience caused but we must help protect public health during these unprecedented times.’

The project has suffered a series of setbacks, and was originally due to start in 2019, but this was delayed until January 2020 – later extended to March.

Just before the coronavirus lockdown in March, Scottish Water revealed it was looking for a new contractor for the £3.4 million project to instal new larger diameter pipes along Barmore Road, Harbour Street and School Road in the village.