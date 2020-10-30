Material movement detected above A83 – old road remains in use

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Traffic on the A83 will be diverted via the old military road at the Rest and be Thankful on Friday and throughout the weekend for safety reasons, with early morning inspections revealing areas of movement on the hillside above the A83.

Traffic will continue to be diverted from the A83 onto the old road until at least Monday morning due to areas of movement above the A83 and a weather front moving in across the west coast of Scotland, which could bring up to 40mm of rain to the area on Saturday and a further 20mm on Sunday with high winds.

The hillside and weather conditions in the area will be closely monitored throughout the day by geotechnical specialists on site.

The A83 will be assessed on Monday morning ahead of a potential reopening during the daytime once the weather front has passed.

Work will continue on the construction of an in-channel barrier on the hillside above the A83 to provide extra resilience to the route. This work is expected to be complete in late November.

Eddie Ross of BEAR Scotland said: ‘This morning’s inspection revealed movement on the slopes above the A83 which require further assessment and monitoring. There is also a yellow weather warning indicating that up to 60mm of rain is expected to impact the Rest and Be Thankful throughout the weekend, and for safety we have decided to run the Old Military Road all day Friday and throughout the weekend.

‘We’ll have geotechnical teams closely monitoring the area to note for any further changes in conditions on the hillside.

‘Engineers are continuing with mitigation work at the Rest however will be stood down from working on the hillside if conditions deteriorate.

‘We’ll carry out a full safety assessment on Monday morning and will look to reopen the A83 during the day if safe to do so. The OMR will then be brought back into operation at 6pm on Monday as part of the pattern of regular local night time diversions as outlined previously.

‘As ever we thank all road users for their patience and assure that we’re doing everything we can to address the ongoing situation at the Rest.’