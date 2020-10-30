Kayaker rescued from Loch Fyne

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

A solo kayaker had to be towed to safety after getting into difficulty in the southern reaches of Loch Fyne.

Tighnabruaich lifeboat and Coastguard rescue teams from Tarbert, Kames and Inveraray were called out after Belfast Coastguard Operations Centre received a mayday call on the morning of Tuesday October 27.

Tighnabruaich Atlantic 85 lifeboat James and Helen Mason was launched at 10.30am to assist the kayaker, who was believed to be in the Portavadie area.

The kayak was located and towed by a fishing vessel to Portavadie Marina. Kames Coastguard rescue team met the vessel and provided assistance.

The lifeboat was stood down on the way to the scene as the casualty was by then safely ashore.

The kayaker is understood to have been en-route from Ardrishaig to Largs when he got into difficulty in inclement weather.