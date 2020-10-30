Announcements – October 30, 2020

BIRTHS

TURNBULL

Andrew and Emma are delighted to announce the birth of their precious daughter Ayla Isabella Turnbull. A new granddaughter for Heather and Kevin Williams and Russell and Heather Anderson. First grandchild for Geoff and Shelley Turnbull. Welcome to the world little one!

DEATHS

GRUMOLI – Peacefully at home, 56 Hazelburn, Millknowe, Campbeltown on October 11, 2020, Annie McCormick Hamill, in her 93rd year, beloved wife of the late Oswald Grumoli, much loved mum of Michael, Ronnie, Paul and Nicholas, loving mother-in-law and a dearly loved nonna. Funeral Service Private in line with current government guidelines. Annie’s funeral will take place on Wednesday, October 14. The cortege will leave Saint Kieran’s RC Church at 12 noon. We will travel along Argyll Street turning in to Main Street down around the Cross on our way to Kilkerran Cemetery. Anyone wishing to pay their last respects to Annie may do so along our route. Please remember to observe social distancing.

HUNTER – Peacefully at the Campbeltown Hospital, on October 22, 2020, Marion Naylor Hunter, in her 95th year, Shuna, 6 Summerhill Crescent, Campbeltown, dear friend of the late Kathleen Patrick, much loved and loving sister of the late Betty, sister-in-law to Gerard and aunt to Richard and Gavin. Funeral private.

MCSPORRAN – Peacefully at Inchmarlo House Care Home, Banchory on Friday, October 16, 2020, John Wallace McSporran aged 84 years, beloved husband of Dawn McSporran, much loved brother and uncle.

ROBERTSON – Suddenly on October 11, 2020, Stuart Robertson, in his 49th year, 3 Hillside Road, Campbeltown, beloved son of Jan and the late Jim Robertson, much loved brother of Jim, brother-in-law of Meg and loving uncle of Jamie. Funeral service private in line with current government guidelines. Stuart’s funeral will take place on Friday, October 30, 2020. The funeral cortege will leave Stuart’s mothers house, 42 Calton Avenue, Campbeltown at 12 noon, travelling along Davaar Avenue, Hillside Road, Millknowe, Aqualibrium Avenue and round the Cross on the way to Kilkerran Cemetery. Anyone wishing to pay their last respects may do so anywhere on our route. Please remember to observe social distancing.

SINCLAIR – Suddenly at home, 5 Argyll Court, Lochgilphead, on Saturday, October 10, 2020, Donald “Hassan” Sinclair in his 72nd year. Brother of Nell and Willie. Private funeral service will be held at Achnabreac Cemetery on Monday, November 2.

TURNBULL – Suddenly, but peacefully at Ninewells Hospital, Dundee with her family by her side, Eilidh Turnbull, aged 38 years, formerly of 4 Baddens Park, Lochgilphead. Much loved and loving Mum of Arran; dearly loved daughter of Ian and Margaret Turnbull (née Milton) and cherished sister of Mark and Emma. A loving niece, auntie, sister-in-law and cousin to all the family. Eilidh fought her illness with serenity, optimism and courage. A private family funeral service will be held at Achnabreac Cemetery, on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. She will be missed by all who knew her.

IN MEMORIAMS

ARKELL – In loving memory of a dear husband, dad, granda and great granda (Eck), died October 28, 2012.

It broke our hearts to lose you,

But you did not go alone,

For part of us went with you,

The day God called you home.

Loved and missed so very much.

– From Maggie and family, home and abroad.

SIMERS – In loving memory of Willie.

A year has gone past

Since you left us

You are forever in our hearts and thoughts.

Sorely missed.

– Jean, Karen, Claire and all the family and your wee pal Isla. xxxx