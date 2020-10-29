Work begins to replace canal lock gates

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

The canal dubbed ‘Britain’s most beautiful shortcut’ will be out of commission over the winter as lock gates are replaced.

The Crinan Canal sees in excess of 1,600 boats passing through it each year, but Scottish Canals has identified it as priority for gate replacement due to condition, age and criticality.

On its website, Scottish Canals says: ‘Upgrading and replacement of the lock gates along the canal is vital to maintain the navigation of this historic waterway and any failure during operation could lead to serious health and safety implications.’

The canal will be drained at least from above lock eight at Cairnbaan all the way to Loch Fyne at Ardrishaig to allow the work to proceed. Surveys and design works for new steel gates for locks one to seven have been completed and installation is due to take place between November 2020 and February 2021.

The canal will clearly be closed to navigation for the duration of the installation works, and Scottish Canals states that there may be restrictions in the towpath.