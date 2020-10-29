Shinty stirs into life under pandemic rules
Inveraray’s shinty players knocked off some of the lockdown rust at a friendly match in Oban last weekend.
Along with other non-professional contact sport, the shinty season ended back in March when coronavirus lockdown began and has yet to re-start.
With the future still unclear for the sport along with the rest of society, shinty clubs have been preparing in accordance with coronavirus precautions.
In a friendly versus Oban Celtic at Mossfield, Inveraray second team ran out 4-2 winners.