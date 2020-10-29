Old road stands in while rainfall threat closes A83

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Road users travelling on the A83 will be diverted via the old military road at the Rest and be Thankful throughout Thursday October 29 due to forecast heavy rain in the area, with teams from BEAR Scotland closely monitoring conditions in the area.

The A83 will remain closed until at least Friday morning due to a weather front moving in across the west coast of Scotland which could bring up to 40mm of rain in the area.

All road users will be diverted via the old road as a safety precaution during the daytime as well as overnight. The hillside and weather conditions in the area will be closely monitored throughout the day by geotechnical specialists on site.

The A83 will be assessed on Friday morning ahead of a potential reopening during the day once the weather front has passed. Overnight operation of the old road will then resume from 6pm as a safety precaution during the hours of darkness while an in-channel barrier is installed on the hillside above the A83 to provide extra resilience to the route. This work is expected to be complete in late-November.

A Met Office yellow warning for heavy rain has been issued across parts of the west coast from 6am on Saturday until midnight on Sunday, and teams will be closely monitoring conditions.