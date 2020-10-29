No independent ear for staff as councillors back HSCP

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

A councillor’s bid to get council backing for an independent review of bullying behaviour within NHS Highland has failed.

Meeting on October 15, Argyll and Bute Council’s policy and resources committee heard an update on the response by the area’s health and social care partnership (HSCP) to a staff survey earlier this year which revealed widespread bullying within the organisation.

Councillor Douglas Philand submitted an amendment which called for the matter to be referred to the full council, with a recommendation that staff should

have the opportunity to relate their views to an independent body, and that the Integration Joint Board, which oversees the HSCP, should instigate a comprehensive review of bullying, affording all staff the opportunity to report on their experience.

But it gained only the backing of four committee members – Councillors Audrey Forrest, Lorna Douglas, Sandy Taylor and Richard Trail.

A motion by Councillor Kieron Green that the committee should welcome the actions of the IJB and endorse the HSCP’s approach gained eight votes and was carried.

The Sturrock Report, published in May 2019, suggested that hundreds of health workers in NHS Highland had experienced ‘fear, intimidation and inappropriate behaviour at work’. Argyll and Bute was not, however, included in this review.

Councillor Philand said: ‘Sometimes you don’t know what is going on and that is the whole point of asking for this.

‘Now is the time to be brave enough to say that there is a real problem here.

‘It is so important to get the culture right as to how people feel. People are employed by us, but we are not asking them whether what happened is continuing to happen.

‘I am doing this because I believe it is right for the people who say they are genuinely hurting in this process. Let’s help the people who are needing help.’

Summing up his motion, Councillor Green said: ‘We have had an independent review and follow-on action from NHS Highland.

‘I am aware of staff in the HSCP who will have experienced bullying but with the steps taken following the culture survey, and the work currently in progress to advance the actions arising, I strongly feel we have to give time for change.

‘Let us take a positive step today, recognise the work that has been done, and the work that is still to be done.’

Council leader Robin Currie, who is chair of the policy and resources committee, seconded the motion. He was joined in backing it by Councillors Rory Colville, Bobby Good, Yvonne McNeilly, Gary Mulvaney, Alastair Redman and Elaine Robertson.

