MP and councillor in spat over A83

ARGYLL and Bute’s MP has hit back at a councillor’s claims that he suggested that tolls on the A83 road could be considered.

Councillor George Freeman made the claim during a debate on Argyll and Bute Council’s response to Transport Scotland’s consultation on the Rest and be Thankful on October 22.

But Brendan O’Hara MP slammed the Lomond North councillor’s comments as ‘absolute nonsense’ and said he had been misquoted from a radio interview.

Councillor Freeman said at the meeting: ‘I have had lengthy discussions with the local community council, and with constituents in that area, with all supporting option one.

‘It is disappointing to note that at the last [A83] taskforce meeting, the MP for Argyll and Bute, Brendan O’Hara, suggested that tolls could be considered and he would not rule them out.

‘I think it would be totally unacceptable for anybody to suggest Argyll and Bute should have tolls foisted on it when the Scottish Government removed them from every other network in Scotland.’

Mr O’Hara responded: ‘This is absolute nonsense and Councillor Freeman knows it is nonsense.

‘At the recent meeting of the A83 taskforce, he misquoted what I said in a Radio Scotland interview about how the Faroe Islands pay for their tunnels and I publicly corrected him then.

‘Quite why he chooses to continue with such misleading information is completely bizarre. He knows he is wrong and I have already told him publicly that he is wrong.’