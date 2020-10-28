Police Scotland consultation survey

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Residents in Argyll and Bute are being urged to take part in an ongoing survey designed to help Police Scotland identify and understand people’s opinion of their local police service.

Launched in April this year on on Police Scotland’s Citizen Space platform, the survey is the largest of its kind in the UK to involve the public in a conversation about Policing and coronavirus.

The survey will remain open until the end of March 2021 and also invites members of the community to anonymously voice any concerns about their safety and wellbeing in their area.

Police Scotland Argyll community sergeant Ian McNichol said: ‘I feel that it is very important that the views of rural communities are considered equally as well as those from the major population centres in the country.

‘Your feedback makes sure that our approaches to policing, including how we’re managing the Coronavirus pandemic, are relevant and support the communities we serve.’

By the end of June this year the survey had received over 20,000 responses, including approximately 51,000 free text responses, all of which were reviewed and have helped Police Scotland to respond to emerging issues and shape their approaches to policing in local areas.

Having been open since April, the survey takes about 10 minutes to complete and will remain open until March 31 2021. Results are looked at on a monthly basis.

To find out more and take part in the survey go to: https://consult.scotland.police.uk/surveys/your-police-2020-2021/