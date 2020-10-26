Old road stands in as A83 closed due to rainfall fears

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

The A83 at the Rest and be Thankful has been closed overnight from 5pm on Monday October 26 due to continuing concerns over water saturation on the hillside and a further rain forecast for Tuesday morning.

The adjacent old military road will once again be used as a local diversion route to convoy road users through Glen Croe as a safety precaution.

The route has been under close review due to continued wet weather affecting the area and hillside above the A83 over the past week.

Teams are continuing with construction of mitigation measures on the A83.

A geotechnical safety inspection will take place on Tuesday morning to determine if the A83 can safely reopen.

Eddie Ross of trunk road operator BEAR Scotland said: ‘Following on from several days of heavy rain in the area, we’ve taken the decision to close the road again overnight as a safety precaution with all road users being diverted via the old military road.

‘We’re leading with a safety-first approach and with more rain forecast we are closing the road as a safety precaution due to the limitations in being able to safely monitor the hillside during the hours of darkness.

‘We’ll review the situation tomorrow morning and carry out a safety inspection once conditions allow with a view to reopening the A83 once safe to do so.

‘As ever we thank the local community and all road users for their patience while we address the ongoing situation at the Rest and be Thankful.’