Move over Hollywood – now comes Argyll

The beauty and variety of Argyll is showcased to perfection in the latest Hollywood movie to feature our stunning land, sea and townscapes.

Shot in 2018 and released this month ‘Then Came You’, known at the time of production as ‘Love me to Death’ was written by and stars US TV presenter and singer Kathie Lee Gifford with Scots actors Craig Ferguson and Ford Kiernan alongside Liz Hurley.

‘Then Came You’, directed by Adriana Trigiani, tells the story of a lonely widow (Gifford) who plans a trip around the world with her husband’s ashes, to visit the places they loved in the movies. On her first stop in Scotland, at an inn (Ardkinglas House, Cairndow) she meets the owner (Ferguson), and her plans suddenly change.

The cast and crew stayed on location during the six-week shoot at Drimsynie Holiday Park, and among the locations to feature in the film are Lochgilphead, the George Hotel in Inveraray, the Rest and be Thankful, Kilmorich Church, Cairndow and the Lodge on Loch Goil.

The romantic comedy was funded by the National Lottery through Screen Scotland’s Production Growth Fund.

Argyll is no stranger to movies of all shapes and sizes being shot here – think Ring of Bright Water, Restless Natives, The Water Horse, The Eagle and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and many more.

‘Argyll looks fantastic on screen,’ said Jenni Steele, Film and Creative Industries Manager at VisitScotland, ‘and this is another welcome opportunity to engage with an international audience and keep Scotland front of mind for potential visitors to travel when they can do so.’

Councillor Alastair Redman, policy lead for economic growth, added: ‘We are working hard to make sure it is as attractive and as simple as possible for productions to come to Argyll and Bute, and I’m pleased that it remains a popular location.’

There is a dedicated website, www.filminargyll.co.uk which provides regularly updated information to anyone considering Argyll and Bute as a set location.

‘Then Came You’ is available now on various online streaming services.